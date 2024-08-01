Dawné Phenix Releases New Children’s Picture Book - Welcome to the Family!

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Join the Potato Pups on their delightful journey and discover the true meaning of family and friendship!



PHX Creative LLC is pleased to announce the release of Welcome to the Family! The Adventures of the Potato Pups and Z Series, a children's picture book by Dawné Phenix. Officially published on July 31, 2024, this charming book is now available for purchase at major retailers, including Amazon, and through local bookstores.



Meet the Potato Pups: Crisscut, Hash Brown, Tater Tot, Sweet Potato, French Fry, and Z-Kitty. These lovable and quirky pups embark on exciting adventures as they explore their new home, make new friends, and navigate the ups and downs of family life. With a playful and engaging story, Welcome to the Family! teaches young readers important lessons about individuality, family, and the unconditional love that binds us all.



Perfect for children and families alike, this picture book combines adorable illustrations with a heartfelt story that will resonate with readers of all ages. Whether it's the playful antics of the Potato Pups or their touching moments of unity, this book is sure to capture the hearts of its audience.



About the Author:

Dawné Phenix, the creative mind behind The Adventures of the Potato Pups and Z series, is a passionate author dedicated to crafting stories that connect with children and their families. With a background in human behavior and over twenty years of experience working with people of all ages, Dawné infuses her books with meaningful themes and engaging narratives. She is also the author of the series According to Sharks and has a deep commitment to raising awareness about animal rescue and ocean conservation.



A resident of Virginia, Dawné enjoys the unique blend of ocean and mountains in her home state. When she's not creating new adventures, she loves spending time with her family, playing board games, hiking, biking, and boogie boarding. Her vibrant storytelling and dedication to connecting with readers make her books a true treasure for young audiences.





