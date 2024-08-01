CONSTELLATION BRANDS EXPANDS NUMERATOR PANEL OF RECORD RELATIONSHIP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Visibility into & In-Store Channels Helps Contribute to Agility in Changing Market

CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the research space, has announced that Constellation Brands, a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits, has further expanded its relationship with Numerator in FY25. Numerator is already the primary source for Constellation Brands' consumer panel data.

Constellation Brands will continue to leverage Numerator's omnichannel capabilities and large sample size to help inform the health of their categories in a changing market, including better understanding the beverage landscape, as well as buying occasions.

“Constellation Brands has a legacy of pushing boundaries, and Numerator data helps enable us to drive innovation, remaining agile in real-time and adjusting to changes in buying behavior,” said Ricardo Dalmas, SVP, Strategy & Analytics, Constellation Brands.

Numerator's first-party, single-source data aims to assist Constellation Brands in:



Understanding Hispanic consumer dynamics related to key brands such as Modelo Especial, Modelo Oro, and Corona Premier.

Preparing for Gen Z's rise in purchasing power.

Keeping abreast of industry disruptors to key categories and brands. Continuing to monitor category health and changing category dynamics.

“Numerator is proud to grow our partnership with Constellation Brands and their portfolio of iconic brands. Our data and insights will support deeper consumer understanding and brand growth,” said Lisa Gosselin, Chief Revenue Officer, Numerator.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands' manufacturers are Numerator clients.

