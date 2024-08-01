CC House By Muhammed Naseem M Wins Gold In A' Architecture Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CC House

Innovative residential design in Kerala, India, recognized for its harmonious blend of nature and minimalism

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected awards in the field of architecture design, has announced CC House by Muhammed Naseem M as a winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This recognition positions CC House as a notable example of architectural excellence, showcasing its innovative approach to residential design.CC House's A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is significant not only for Muhammed Naseem M but also for the architecture industry as a whole. This recognition highlights the design's alignment with current trends in sustainable, nature-integrated residential architecture, serving as an inspiration for architects and designers worldwide. The award underscores the practical benefits of CC House's design, such as its seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, energy efficiency, and adaptability to change.Set in the lush surroundings of northern Kerala, CC House stands out for its minimalist yet striking design. The single-story, four-bedroom residence features two asymmetric C-shaped structures that mirror a central tree, creating a focal point that connects the walkway to the building. The dark-textured exterior complements the natural setting, while the open courtyard and wide sit-out blur the lines between inside and outside. Rubble masonry and glass windows with wooden frames contribute to the rustic yet modern aesthetic, reflecting the tranquility of the environment.The Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award for CC House is expected to inspire future projects by Muhammed Naseem M and 3dor Concepts, fostering further innovation in residential design that prioritizes harmony with nature and minimalism. This recognition serves as a motivation for the team to continue pursuing excellence and pushing the boundaries of traditional design concepts while adhering to the principles of creating better living spaces.CC House was designed by Muhammed Naseem M, the co-founder of 3dor Concepts, in collaboration with team members Ahmed Thaneem and Jiyad Muhammed.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Muhammed Naseem MMuhammed Naseem M is a creative and visionary architect with a passion for exploring playful forms in architectural design. Holding an M.Arch in urban design, he co-founded 3dor Concepts in 2016, cultivating a collaborative environment that explores innovative design solutions while adhering to principles of creating better living spaces. Based in India, Muhammed Naseem M has a keen ability to push the boundaries of traditional design concepts.About 3dor Concepts3dor Concepts is an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm started in 2013 by three enthusiastic young architects, graduates from the Department of Architecture-CET Trivandrum. Founded on the belief that design has the power to transform lives and enhance communities, 3dor Concepts has expertise in residential, commercial, interior, and landscape designs, as well as in mobility, product, and graphic designs. The firm is committed to delivering innovative solutions that improve the built environment and enrich people's lives.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a highly prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate a significant level of innovation and impact within the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members, comprising design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, and social relevance. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of architects and designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior architecture, building, and structure designs since 2008. Open to entries from all countries, the A' Design Award provides a platform for architects, designers, and brands to showcase their innovative projects and gain global recognition. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating participants to develop pioneering solutions that positively impact the global community. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing them on an international stage, the A' Design Award aims to inspire a global appreciation for the principles of good design and drive forward the cycle of advancement in the field of architecture.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here