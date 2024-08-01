Palestinian Official Calls For Unity To Face Israeli Occupation's Crimes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdulaziz Faisal

CAIRO, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Presidential Advisor Mahmoud Al-Habbash Thursday called for unity and prioritize national interest in facing the Israeli occupation's crimes, holding the responsible for the consequences of assassinating Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

In a statement to KUNA via phone call, Al-Habbash said that the Israeli occupation is targeting anything representing Palestine and they will not succeed in breaking Palestinians, stressing the world will be better when the occupation ends on Palestinian lands.

He added, despite all the sacrifices made, the priority would remain to stop this aggression completely and comprehensively and protect Palestinians.

Al-Habbash noted that they would continue to pressure the international community to end the aggression and implement international legitimacy resolutions as well as the UN Security Council resolution of ending the aggression.

Iran announced on Wednesday the assassination of Haniyeh at his residence in Tehran, accompanied by his personal bodyguard, threatening the Israeli occupation entity with a strong response to this operation.

Haniyeh was visiting the capital Tehran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday. (end)

aff













MENAFN01082024000071011013ID1108505197