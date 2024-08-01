Ministry, USAID Collaborate To Empower Women, Boost Micro Enterprises

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 31 (Petra) - The Ministry of Social Development and the National Aid Fund signed two memoranda of understanding with Mercy Corps as part of the Micro and Small Enterprises Productivity Development Program (Iqlaa), funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).These memoranda are part of a joint initiative to enhance strategic and effective cooperation in supporting and developing home-based, micro, and small projects in Jordan. The initiative aims to support the local economy, enhance social sustainability, and achieve tangible results that raise income levels and provide job opportunities for targeted groups.During the signing at the ministry's headquarters on Wednesday, Minister of Social Development and Head of the Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment Wafa Bani Mustafa stated that these memoranda aim to bolster the ministry's and the fund's roles, as well as those of the associations and local development centers affiliated with the ministry.The goal is to support beneficiaries and productive families, enhance their skills, and develop their entrepreneurial projects, contributing to economic development and improving the quality of life, aligning with the Economic Modernization Vision.Bani Mustafa highlighted that these projects will involve a significant number of women from all governorates, training associations, and local community development centers on e-commerce and e-marketing. This effort aims to facilitate women's access to markets and achieve the goals of e-stores and the women's empowerment strategy within the Economic Modernization Vision. The projects will also empower people with disabilities and their families.She emphasized that the ministry and the fund operate within an institutional framework to boost the productivity of vulnerable families and empower women, noting that significant progress has been made in this area. These projects will support the economic empowerment policy of the National Aid Fund, aiming to transition beneficiary families from dependence on aid to self-sufficiency through enhanced skills or self-projects.The National Aid Fund has also amended the legislative framework governing training and employment programs to motivate beneficiaries by exempting income from microfinance projects for two years.Acting Deputy Mission Director of USAID Richard Chen remarked that vulnerable groups, including needy individuals and families, are crucial to Jordan's social and economic fabric and a fundamental part of the work strategies of the signing parties. He noted that globally, emergency financial assistance alone is not a sustainable solution. This cooperation aims to achieve sustainable economic improvement for home-based, micro, and small projects in Jordan.Chen expressed USAID's and the "Iqlaa" program's appreciation and enthusiasm for the cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development and the National Aid Fund.