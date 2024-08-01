Federation Of Arab Journalists Condemns Killing Of Journalists In Gaza
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 1 (Petra) – The Federation of Arab Journalists condemned the Israeli Occupation
for the killing of journalists Ismail al-Ghoul and Rami al-Rifi during their coverage in the al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City. The journalists were targeted when occupation aircraft directly bombed the vehicle they were traveling in.
In a statement issued by its president, Moaid Al-Lami, and its secretary-general, Khaled Miri, the union called on all international media
organizations and the International Court to hold the leaders of the occupation accountable and bring them to justice.
They urged for an end to the unprecedented Israeli aggression targeting journalists.
The Federation emphasized that the continued silence on these massacres represents a green light for more crimes of killing Palestinian journalists.
MENAFN01082024000117011021ID1108503915
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.