Underground, Above-Ground Bomb Shelters: Shmyhal Instructs That Schools Be Prepared For Offline Education

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The government's priorities in the field of education today are to arrange safe conditions and provide offline education wherever possible.

Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The Prime Minister noted that following the of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, a meeting was held with the Minister of Education, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the head of the State Emergency Service, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office and the heads of regional administrations to discuss the use of simple bomb shelters in educational institutions.

He emphasized that not all bomb shelters currently meet safety requirements.

Another 165 bomb shelters need to be built fors in frontline regions - Fedorov

At the same time, Shmyhal instructed relevant agencies to take measures to equip basements for shelters in educational institutions where such premises are available.

"In those institutions where they are absent or unsuitable, the Ministry of Education and Science and the State Emergency Service, together with the RMA, should develop technical solutions for each educational institution that will allow for the construction of safe ground shelters within a week," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister underscored the necessity for the authorities to address this matter with the utmost responsibility "as the safety of children is the most important task."

Photo: Shmyhal/Telegram