Hamptons Fashion Week 2024: Celebrates Style And Luxury Featuring Celebrity Stylist Style Icon Phillip Bloch

- Dee RiveraNYC, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hamptons Fashion Week® The Shows kicked off their 2-day celebration with presentations from key designers such as Celebrity Stylist and Collection by Phillip Bloch , CFDA Designer Snow Xue Gao, Resort wear by Tracy Marcus Design and Johnny Was, Italian luxury footwear designer, moondelle , handbag collection Stella and Luna Boutique and New comer, Rajeev Design.Hamptons Fashion Week and Hamptons Swim Week 2024:A Celebration of Style, Luxury, and CreativityFeaturing Celebrity Stylist and Style Icon of the Year Phillip Bloch and CFDA Designer of the Year, Snow Xue GaoThe prestigious Hamptons Fashion Week and Hamptons Swim Week 2024, presented by DCG Media Group, captivated audiences with an unparalleled showcase of fashion, resort wear, and accessories that took over the Runway. . Taking place in the luxurious setting of the Hamptons, this year's event was a spectacular affair, highlighted the talents of renowned designers and brands from the best in FashionPhillip Bloch received the Style Icon of The Year Award presented by Media Maven Constance White and Designer Of The Year went to CFDA Designer Snow Xue Gao. Awards also went to moondelle for Accessory of the Year Award as wellNew this year was Hamptons Super Saturday which DCG Media Group hosted along with Prince Mario Max of Germany and Bella Magazine. This perfectly curated boutique style fashion event took place at the Southampton Inn Ballroom where vips, press and influencers had a chance to sip, shop, and enjoy the pop ups.A stylish and glamorous event featuring elegant, chic collections and luxurious beach-inspired brands and collections. In addition a beautiful art installation presented by Art Meso which was the centerpiece of the event. This event highlighted the Ellen Hermanson Foundation to support breast cancer treatments and survivors in the east end.This said, Prepare to be enthralled by Runway Designers Featured:-Celebrity Stylist Phillip Bloch**: The runway came alive with the distinctive style of Celebrity Stylist Phillip Bloch, whose creative vision and expertise have graced the red carpets of Hollywood and beyond. His unique perspective on fashion and beautifully curated sweaters that are One of a Kind set the tone for the evening of sartorial excellence.Resort Wear Tracy Marcus Design**: Embraced the essence of laid-back luxury with the latest resort wear collections. Known for her white laced throws and bohemian-chic aesthetic and attention to detail,Tracy Marcus transports you to a world of effortless elegance and sophistication.Johnny Was was full of color and vibrancy as they showcased their swim and throws on the Runway. Their show stopping pieces were a thrill!CFDA Designer Snow Xue Gao, :Dazzled the audience with her avant-garde creations. Snow Xue Gao. with a reputation for pushing boundaries and defying conventions, Gao's designs are a testament to innovation and artistry in the world of fashion.Italian Luxury Shoes by moondelle stepped into a realm of opulence and refinement with the exquisite array of Italian shoes. Crafted with precision and care, each pair exudes a sense of timeless elegance and sophistication, making them a must-have accessory for any discerning fashion diva.Accessory Luxury Handbags by Stella & Luna Boutique elevated looks on the runway with the luxurious handbags. Whether you prefer classic sophistication or modern flair, their collection of accessories is designed to complement and enhance your personal style, adding a touch of glamorous ensemble.Rajeev Design, a new comer in fashion featured his elegant pieces that can take you from day to evening.The night ended at a mix,mingle at a fabulous venue where Prince Mario Max of Germany , DCG Media Group, CEO, Dee Rivera hosted the soiree at BIJOUX in Southampton by“Nightlife Mogul Aramis and his Brother on the drums made a spectacular afterparty night happen, a truly Royal affair!”, Prince Mario Max of Schaumburg-Lippe states. His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe welcome distinguished guests like Moviestar Cornelia Bregman (Scarface Family) and her daughter Marissa Bregman who just won Billboard music with Nicky Minaj Roman Holiday, Paul Anthony Lindsay Lohans uncle and the Khalily Billionaire family with Lexye Aversa the Event Queen of Palm Beach next to 250 fashion week friends including James Lane Post, Bella Magazine and Dans

