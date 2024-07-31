Western countries issue cautions over demonstrations in Nigeria

(MENAFN) In anticipation of widespread protests over economic hardships and record inflation, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada have issued security warnings to their citizens in Nigeria. The advisories, released by the embassies in Abuja, highlight concerns about potential unrest during the demonstrations scheduled to occur from Thursday through August 10.



The Canadian cautioned that the protests “could turn violent at any time,” urging its citizens to avoid large gatherings and comply with local authorities' directives. The United Kingdom Foreign Office echoed this sentiment, advising travelers to exercise caution due to the unpredictable nature of past protests, which have occasionally turned violent with little notice.



Similarly, the United States Embassy recommended that American citizens avoid participating in demonstrations and ensure they carry proper identification due to anticipated heightened security measures.



The protests are being organized by activists across Nigeria, driven by dissatisfaction with the country’s economic situation and governance. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is grappling with its most severe cost-of-living crisis in nearly three decades. This crisis has been exacerbated by President Bola Tinubu’s decision to eliminate a contentious fuel subsidy and implement other economic reforms since taking office in May 2023. These changes have contributed to an inflation rate of 34.19 percent as of June, with food inflation surpassing 40 percent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.



In response to the planned protests, President Tinubu has cautioned the youth against participating, accusing the organizers of having “sinister motives” and seeking to exploit the current economic difficulties for their gain. The planned demonstrations are reportedly inspired by recent events in Kenya, where sustained protests led the government to retract a proposed tax-increasing financial bill.



The security warnings from Western nations reflect growing international concern over the potential for increased instability in Nigeria, highlighting the urgent need for both vigilance and diplomatic efforts to address the underlying economic and political issues fueling the unrest.

