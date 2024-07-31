The Mulong By Tiago Russo And Katia Martins Wins Gold In A' Packaging Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Mulong

Tiago Russo and Katia Martins receive prestigious recognition for their exceptional packaging design, The Mulong, in the A' Packaging Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Packaging Design Awards, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced The Mulong by Tiago Russo and Katia Martins as a winner in its latest edition. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of The Mulong packaging design within the competitive packaging industry.The Mulong's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the packaging industry. By incorporating elements inspired by Chinese culture and mythology, particularly the Year of the Wood Dragon, The Mulong aligns with the growing demand for culturally significant and immersive packaging experiences. This design not only advances packaging industry standards but also offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its unique approach to storytelling and user engagement.The Mulong stands out in the market with its intricate design features that pay homage to the Chinese Year of the Dragon. The packaging merges wooden components, inspired by the Wood Dragon and the whiskey casks, with metallic trims featuring Chinese patterns. The temple-like structure at the top of the bottle includes a closure inscribed with words of positive value, which must be rotated in a specific pattern to unlock. The box further extends this immersive experience, with hidden keys that unlock the bottle holder and riser, creating a memorable unboxing journey for the user.Winning the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a motivation for Tiago Russo and Katia Martins to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This recognition may inspire future projects that further explore the integration of cultural elements and interactive features in packaging, fostering innovation and setting new standards within the industry. The Mulong's success highlights the importance of storytelling and user engagement in creating memorable and impactful packaging designs.Interested parties may learn more at:About Tiago Russo and Katia MartinsTiago Russo, the Chief Design Officer at The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., has designed for some of the most respectable brands in the world, spanning the luxury lifestyle domain from spirits to cosmetics, automotive to timepieces. With a Master's degree in Product Design with Automotive Design Specialization and over a decade of experience, Russo is known for his obsession with detailed design and his ability to master the full design process from concept through to production. His award-winning designs for The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., including The Devil's Keep, The Brollach, The Emerald Isle, The Taoscán, and The Aodh, have set world records and marked significant achievements in luxury product design.About The Craft Irish Whiskey Co.The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. is on a mission to reinvent Irish whiskey by elevating its potential and reinvigorating the art of whiskey-making through scientific studies and expertise. The company spares no expense in the pursuit of perfection, disrupting the industry by reimagining the maturation and experience of their whiskeys. By creating whiskeys of distinction and unsurpassed expression, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. aims to restore premium Irish whiskey to the heights it once enjoyed, rivaling the finest luxury products in the world.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. These designs are characterized by their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. Winners are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovation in packaging, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence. The Golden A' Design Award is an immensely important and prestigious recognition, serving as a benchmark for excellence and encouraging further innovation in the field of packaging design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding packaging designs from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation in packaging design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

