Georgia May Face US Sanctions, Official Says

7/31/2024 1:09:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Washington administration is considering the possibility of imposing new sanctions against Georgia, and the US authorities hope that Tbilisi will change course in the coming months.

This was stated by James O'Brien, assistant to the United States Secretary of State for European and Eurasian affairs.

"You asked about sanctions. We are actively reviewing our current capabilities in this area. I won't announce anything, but we are looking into it. It is not only about those who benefit from corruption but also about those who participate in the violation of human rights under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Act.

A year ago, we saw that the wrong path was chosen, and then the ruling party changed its course and achieved great success. I hope that this can be repeated in the next months," the diplomat said.

