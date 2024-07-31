Georgia May Face US Sanctions, Official Says
7/31/2024 1:09:22 AM
The Washington administration is considering the possibility of
imposing new sanctions against Georgia, and the US authorities hope
that Tbilisi will change course in the coming months.
This was stated by James O'Brien, assistant to the United States
Secretary of State for European and Eurasian affairs.
"You asked about sanctions. We are actively reviewing our
current capabilities in this area. I won't announce anything, but
we are looking into it. It is not only about those who benefit from
corruption but also about those who participate in the violation of
human rights under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Act.
A year ago, we saw that the wrong path was chosen, and then the
ruling party changed its course and achieved great success. I hope
that this can be repeated in the next months," the diplomat
said.
