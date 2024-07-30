EAA Condemns Relentless Israeli Bombing Of Schools In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation has strongly condemned the relentless bombing of in Gaza, which have destroyed the safety of thousands of children and civilians.

The latest attack by Israel on a girls' school in Deir Al-Balah which killed at least 30 people, including several children, comes after a series of on UNRWA's Al-Razi and Al-Oraiban schools in Nuseirat, which killed around 70 people and more than 150 others.

The Israeli bombing of schools and civilian infrastructure in Gaza has been systematic and targeted, killing a total of 39,145, with 90,257 injured, over 70,000 housing units destroyed, approximately 1.9mn displaced and left 625,000 students without access to education. As much as 88% of school buildings sustained severe damage while 54% of which were directly hit, a statement said yesterday.

The continuous targeting of educational facilities represents a grave violation of international humanitarian law. These actions not only threaten the lives of children in Gaza who are disproportionately affected by this conflict, but also infringe upon their fundamental right to education.

In June 2024, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, added the Israeli armed forces to the list of perpetrators who committed grave violations against children in armed conflict, after he found Israel responsible for 5,698 grave violations against Palestinian children, with another 19,887 alleged violations yet to be verified.

The EAA Foundation mourns the devastating impacts on Gaza's community and the severe disruptions to children's education, reiterating its commitment to advocating for the rights and protection of children in conflict zones globally.

As the world prepares to commemorate the International Day to Protect Education from Attack on September 9, EAA reaffirms its commitment to the Safe Schools Declaration and the principles of UN Security Council Resolution No 2601, emphasising the importance of education for peace and security worldwide.

EAA urgently calls upon the international community to intensify efforts to safeguard children and protect schools as part of states' obligations under international law, the statement added.

MENAFN30072024000067011011ID1108501411