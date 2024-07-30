India: 126 Bodies Recovered From Kerala Landslides

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, July 30 (KUNA) -- Death toll due to the deadly landslides in south Indian state of Kerala rose to 126 and another 128 were injured.

The local uthorities suspended search and rescue operations as the night fell on devastated Mundakkai in Meppadi and Chooralmala villages in Wayanad at 11:00 p.m. (local time), One TV reported on Tuesday.

It is expected to resume at 7:00 a.m. as several hundred people are feared trapped and missing while recovery of 126 bodies were confirmed, according to the report.

The landslides that hit the villages today swept away the entire area along with hundreds of houses, buildings and educational institutions.

The India Meteorological Department meanwhile warned that several districts including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragad will continue to receive extreme heavy rainfall.

Other districts including Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta are also facing heavy downpour. Educational institutions are closed in Kerala and a two-day mourning was announced. (end)

