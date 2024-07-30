At Least 361 People Abducted From TOT Of Zaporizhzhia And Kherson Regions Since 2022 - CTRC

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, at least 361 people have been abducted by Russians in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, including 101 representatives of the Crimean Tatar people.

This was reported on by the Crimean Tatar Resource Centre (CTRC), Ukrinform reports.

"During the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war in the newly occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, at least 361 people were abducted , including 101 representatives of the Crimean Tatar people," the statement reads.

Human rights activists note that the Russians are openly committing war crimes, including enforced disappearances, illegal home invasions, torture and murder.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that 86 Ukrainians abducted from the TOT were being held in one of the pre-trial detention centres in Simferopo .