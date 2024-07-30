Government Dismisses Head Of State Energy Supervision Inspectorate
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Ruslan Slobodian as head of the State energy Supervision Inspectorate.
Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Ruslan Slobodian from the post of head of the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine," he wrote.
Melnychuk noted that Anatoliy Zamulko was appointed as acting head of the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate.
The Cabinet of Ministers also dismissed Nazar Tanasyshyn as Deputy Social Policy Minister and Yuriy Vlasenko as First Deputy Energy Minister.
In addition, the government temporarily entrusted Oleksiy Mihrin with the duties of deputy head of the State Emergency Service.
