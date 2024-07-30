Two Russian Bombers Were Damaged During Strike On Olenya Airfield - DIU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers were damaged during a strike on the Olenya airfield in Russia.

This information was confirmed to Ukrinform by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov.

"Yes, we can confirm this information," he said.

Yusov did not provide any other details about the incident.

According to reports , it was an explosion over the location of the aircraft, and that the damaged sides have the corresponding tail numbers - No. 33 and No. 31. It may take several months for Russia to restore these aircraft.

The military intelligence has clarified the date and time of the attack. Earlier it was reported that the attack on the Olenya, Diagilevo and Engels military airfields in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation took place at night and in the morning of 27 July 2024.

"From the dates, we can say that it was 25 July. The information was reported later, after additional verification. Indeed, on 25 July, at approximately 15:47, a similar strike was recorded," Yusov told Radio Svoboda.

The DIU has neither confirmed nor denied Ukraine's involvement in the attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 29 July, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a Russian bomber at the Olenya airfield.

Photo for illustration / topwar