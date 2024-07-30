Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada Expands Access For Rehabs In Las Vegas That Accept Medicaid

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Icarus Behavioral Nevada provides exceptional care for Nevada and the US

Icarus in Nevada offers licensed services and confidential substance abuse evaluations

Icarus in Las Vegas offers PTSD and trauma treatment programs at both the inpatient and outpatient level

Reach out to Icarus in Nevada today to schedule a confidential consultation and insurance verification

Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada expands access to inpatient rehab and accepts Medicaid for addiction, mental health, and dual diagnosis treatment in Las Vegas.

- a spokesperson for Icarus in NevadaLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada announces expanded access to its comprehensive inpatient rehab programs for Nevada residents with Medicaid coverage. This initiative aims to address the growing need for accessible, high-quality addiction and mental health treatment in the state.The facility offers a range of fully licensed treatment programs, including addiction treatment, mental health services, and dual diagnosis care. These programs are now available to individuals covered by Nevada Medicaid plans, including Hometown Health, Silver Summit, Ambetter, and other providers."We believe that everyone deserves access to quality behavioral health care regardless of their finances," said a spokesperson for Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada. "By accepting many forms of NV Medicaid, treatment becomes possible for many Nevada residents."The inpatient rehab programs at Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada provide comprehensive care for individuals struggling with substance abuse, mental health disorders, or both. The facility's team of licensed professionals utilizes evidence-based treatments tailored to each patient's unique needs.In addition to general addiction and mental health services, Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada offers specialized programs for PTSD and trauma treatment in Las Vegas . These programs address the complex needs of individuals dealing with trauma-related disorders, providing a safe and supportive environment for healing."Our trauma-informed approach ensures that patients receive care that is sensitive to their experiences and promotes long-term recovery," the spokesperson explained.To further improve access to care, Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada offers chemical dependency evaluations and, in most cases, can provide same-day placement for individuals requiring immediate treatment. This rapid response capability is crucial for those in crisis or at high risk.The facility's acceptance of Medicaid for inpatient rehab in Nevada represents a significant step forward in making comprehensive behavioral health care more accessible. By partnering with various Medicaid plans, Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada aims to reach a broader segment of the population in need of these essential services."We understand that seeking help can be daunting, especially when financial concerns come into play," the spokesperson added. "Our goal is to eliminate those worries and focus on what really matters - helping our patients achieve lasting recovery and improved mental health."Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada encourages individuals with Medicaid coverage who are struggling with addiction, mental health issues, or dual diagnosis to reach out and learn more about their treatment options. The facility's admissions team is available to answer questions, verify insurance coverage, and guide potential patients through the intake process. For more information about Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada's inpatient rehab programs that accept Medicaid , or to schedule a substance abuse evaluation, interested parties can contact the facility directly.About Icarus Behavioral Health NevadaIcarus Behavioral Health Nevada is a leading provider of comprehensive behavioral health services in Las Vegas, offering fully licensed addiction treatment, mental health care, and dual diagnosis programs. With a focus on evidence-based practices and individualized care, Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada is committed to helping individuals achieve lasting recovery and improved quality of life.

Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada

Icarus Drug and Alcohol Rehab Las Vegas

+1 702-723-4774

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram