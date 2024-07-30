A Strategic Partnership Amplifying CMMC And Fedramp® Authorizations Utilizing Servicenow Integrations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Securitybricks Logo

Securitybricks and Carahsoft Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance CMMC and FedRAMP® Authorization Through ServiceNow Integration.

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Securitybricks , Inc. a trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, and Carahsoft Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Securitybricks' distributor and aggregator, making its products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.“Securitybricks is pleased to partner with Carahsoft to help agencies meet Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance and achieve Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization,” said Raj Raghavan, CEO at Securitybricks.“With cyber attacks on the rise, and the CMMC 2.0 deadline approaching in 2026, it's crucial that Government agencies have access to protective solutions that are powerful, up-to-date and aid in compliance with CMMC and FedRAMP regulations.”Through this partnership, Securitybricks and Carahsoft are jointly committed to helping Federal agencies and contractors achieve compliance with the CMMC and FedRAMP through continuous monitoring with the additional enhancement of ServiceNow solutions integration.Securitybricks now offers a FedRAMP accelerator and two CMMC accelerators to its Public Sector customers. The FedRAMP accelerator, built on the ServiceNow platform, automates the entire FedRAMP ATO process using automated workflow and Authority to Operate (ATO) assessment. The CMMC accelerator features include automated assessments with scoring for CMMC Tier 1 and Tier 2 and automated vendor assessments that are required for CMMC.Incorporation of the ServiceNow platform into Securitybricks' portfolio enables clients to efficiently identify deficiencies and develop the necessary infrastructures and documentation to attain FedRAMP authorization. This effectively lowers the previously high financial obstacles typically associated with FedRAMP compliance. Securitybricks' FedRAMP expertise and offerings will be bundled and delivered to Carahsoft's extensive network of various Public Sector clients. Upon obtaining ATO through Securitybricks, clients will be well-prepared to market their offerings across various agencies."We are thrilled to collaborate with Securitybricks to empower our joint customers to fast-track their compliance efforts while providing entry into untapped Federal markets through Securitybricks' specialized FedRAMP advisory services,” said Nathan Mueller, Director of the ServiceNow and ServiceNow Complementary ISV teams at Carahsoft.“Carahsoft and our reseller partners are committed to streamlining access to tools that Government agencies need to ensure these requirements and regulations are met.”This partnership represents a significant step toward enhancing cybersecurity in the Federal sector and ultimately safeguarding critical data and systems from evolving threats.Securitybricks' solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 662-2724 or ...; or please visit .About Securitybricks, Inc.Securitybricks, Inc. is a cybersecurity consulting firm focused on cloud security and compliance. Based in the U.S., its team members are all U.S. Citizens, including military veterans, with over 15+ years of experience in implementing cybersecurity and regulatory compliance controls .About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions PortfolioCarahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.About CarahsoftCarahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .ContactMary Lange(703) 230-7434...

Karina Vildman

Securitybricks, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube