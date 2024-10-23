National Iranian gas company maintains balance, increases distribution

(MENAFN) Saeed Aghli, the manager of the Directorate for Dispatching at the National Iranian Company (NIGC), recently disclosed that the company successfully distributed 815 billion cubic meters of gas during the first 1000 days of the 13th administration in office. Despite this significant distribution volume, Aghli emphasized that the company effectively managed to prevent imbalances within the gas sector from escalating.



In an interview with a reporter from Shana, Aghli highlighted that the distributed volume represents a 4% increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous administration. He underscored NIGC's proactive approach in addressing energy sector imbalances, particularly in managing gas consumption and production levels.



Aghli noted that upon assuming office three years ago, the 13th administration inherited a situation where gas consumption exceeded production capacity. To address this challenge, NIGC prioritized consumption control measures while strategizing for increased gas production. As a result of these initiatives, the daily volume of gas distribution rose from 713 million cubic meters in 2019 to 754 million cubic meters per day last year.



Moreover, NIGC implemented policies aimed at enhancing gas production, transfer, and consumption management, leading to a significant increase in the volume of natural gas transferred to consumption destinations. Aghli highlighted a notable increase of 40 million cubic meters per day in gas transfer volume as a result of these efforts.



Despite focusing on managing imbalances, NIGC also committed to boosting natural gas exports by 9% compared to levels recorded when the 13th administration assumed office. Additionally, the company increased gas delivery to power plants and large industries. Aghli revealed that gas delivery to power plants rose from an average of 180 million cubic meters per day in 2019 to 216 million cubic meters per day last year.



NIGC's proactive measures and strategic initiatives have not only ensured balance within Iran's gas sector but have also facilitated increased distribution to meet the energy needs of various sectors, including power generation and industrial production.

MENAFN11062024000045015839ID1108320103