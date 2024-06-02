(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Addressing unique challenges for preventing suicides in the Asia Pacific region

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Association for Prevention' is to host it's 11th Asia Pacific in Bangkok this week to provide a focus for addressing the unique challenges to preventing suicides in the Asia Pacific Region.On Monday 3rd June 2024, Bangkok will welcome 311 delegates from 38 countries in the Asia Pacific Region and beyond to foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange among stakeholders focused on suicide prevention within the diverse cultural and societal contexts of the region. The conference will increase cooperation in the region, capacity across the region, and knowledge exchange emanating from the region.The Asia Pacific Region consists of around 45 countries and is a melting pot of cultures and religions and has 40-50% of suicides globally. Thailand is well placed to offer a unique perspective in addressing these challenges. According to the Department of Mental Health, Ministry of Public Health, the suicide rate in Thailand in 2022, was recorded as 7.97 per 100,000 population. During the crisis of COVID-19, the suicide rate was not remarkably high due to the close collaboration of all parties concerned.Thailand has a suicide prevention strategy of educating health workers and increasing the number of health workers, especially psychiatrists. Preventive measures include; providing knowledge to general physicians, monks, teachers, and health care volunteers, raising awareness on social media, reducing stigma, conducting research and collaborating with other organizations worldwide. A National Suicide Prevention Center and a Mental Health Working Group also focus on suicide prevention with representatives from various ministries and associations coming to work together.Regional identity and cooperation is core to the conference and a move away from a predominantly western focus is key to identifying the challenges in the region.Enhancing regional capacity will support the development of skills, resources, and infrastructure for suicide prevention within the Asia Pacific region, empowering evidence informed effective strategies tailored to their specific contexts.In addition, highlighting the diverse perspectives through the conference programme, including religions, cultures, first nations and indigenous communities and other groups aims to ensure inclusive and sensitive responses to suicide prevention challenges in the region.We extend our gratitude to our sponsors and exhibitors whose generous support is instrumental in making the IASP 11th Asia Pacific Conference a success.References1)ENDS:Contacts:General communication enquiries:.Globally: ...Notes for editors:The International Association for Suicide PreventionThe International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) leads the global effort in suicide prevention having developed an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour ( ). Established in 1960, IASP is the largest international association dedicated to suicide prevention and to the alleviation of the effects of suicide and collaborates closely with relevant international organisations.Important note: Journalists reporting on this subject are advised to include information on relevant help lines and websites. The following website provides details of Crisis Centres around the globe:Journalists reporting on this subject are also advised to be mindful of the following guidelines.

