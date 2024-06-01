UAE: Police Pay Off Inmates' Debts Worth More Than Dh7 Million

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 2:07 PM
Last updated: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 9:56 PM
Ajman Police helped pay off the debts of 192 inmates, settling dues worth Dh7 million, authorities announced on Saturday.
It was a move made possible with the generous support of charitable organisations, said Col Mohammed Mubarak Al Ghafli, director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution Department.
The inmates, who were released during the holy month of Ramadan, have returned to their respective families and their debts, amounting to Dh7,344,798, were paid in full.
Al Ghafli praised the charitable organisations for their humanitarian work.
ALSO READ:
UAE: President approves law overhauling correctional centres in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: 200 inmates released after debt paid by donors
UAE: 314 prisoners pardoned in Ajman ahead of Ramadan
MENAFN01062024000049011007ID1108284535
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.