(MENAFN- AzerNews) Adele Trombetta, Senior Vice President of Cisco, shared apowerful message during her speech at the III National CyberSecurity Forum in Baku, Azernews reports.

She highlighted the importance of proactively addressingchallenges, quoting an Azerbaijani proverb: If you don't plantseeds today, you won't reap harvest tomorrow.

Trombetta emphasized the constitutional right to education,citing Article 42, and underscored the potential for Azerbaijan tobecome a valuable partner for the West through continued excellencein education and business.

Azerbaijani poet Mahammad Fuzuli said: "Never brag about yourwealth, get an education, and keep learning in order to becomesuccessful." Mrs. Trombetta noted that the Azerbaijan governmentdevelops the country at a high level in the field of cyber securityand digital:“This is my first visit to Azerbaijan. The potentialof this country fascinates me.

To my mind, the cyber security of the future is precisely inAzerbaijan.” Notable the III National Cyber Security Forumdedicated to the " Green World Solidarity Year" is being held inBaku. The event was organized by the Association of CybersecurityOrganizations of Azerbaijan (ACOA) and the main partnership of"Azerconnect” Group.