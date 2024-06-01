Intercontinental Dhaka's Kamal Hossain Receives IHG Care Award

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Md Kamal Hossain Morshed, Director of Finance and Business Support at InterContinental Dhaka received the IHG Care for People, Community and Climate Award 2023 at IHG IMEA Finance Leadership Summit 2024.

Morshed embodies IHG values, prioritising team wellbeing amidst economic crises, which has garnered him this award in the India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) region, said a release.

With over 18 years of experience, Morshed's strategic financial planning has enabled him to consistently achieve all financial matrices, it further mentioned.

In addition to performing his role of leading the finance goals for InterContinental Dhaka, he also guides and supports lateral Finance teams at other Dhaka hotels in the IHG portfolio.

Morshed was also awarded in IHG IMEA Finance Leadership Summit 2023 in the Build One Team category for his achievements in year 2022.