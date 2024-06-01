'You Are Lying': Virat Kohli Fan Reacts To Sachin Tendulkar's 'Never Promoted Tobacco' Remark

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On World No Tobacco Day, May 31, Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on social about his father's advice of not promoting tobacco. A social media user, who goes by the handle @Viratkafan23, called him a“lier” and explained hilariously why Sachin's claim of never promoting tobacco is a“lie”.The way the user started the post was enough to confuse many. However, the last sentence gave it all: the user was, in fact, hailing Sachin's batting excellence Read: Dher 'Sara' Pyaar: Sachin Tendulkar pens heartfelt message as daughter completes masters from London college“At the start of my international career, my father gave me a simple yet important piece of advice: never promote tobacco. I have lived by it, and so can you. Let us choose health over tobacco for a better future,” Sachin wrote reply, the“Virat Kohli fan” wrote,“This guy is a pure lier. You have promoted tobacco several times during matches in your playing career. For example you smoked Australian bowlers in that 1998 Sharjah innings.”Which Sachin innings is the user referring to?The user was referring to Sachin's legendary“sandstorm” innings. During the Coca-Cola Cup 1998, Sachin hammered Australian bowlers to score 143 runs from 131 balls against Australia. Despite his efforts, India did not win that match Read: Sachin Tendulkar says his body told him to retireHowever, Sachin's efforts gave India the required net run rate to qualify for the final. The game also became famous for being interrupted by a desert storm.A couple of days later, in the final of the same tournament, Tendulkar scored 134 runs off 131 balls against Australia. India won by four wickets and lifted the trophy reactMany other social media users fell for the humorous comment by“Viratkafan”. One of them wrote,“I was about to make an account blocking comment and stopped midway.”“Acha h pura tweet read krta hoon gaali dene se pehle (Good that I read the entire tweet before abusing you),” wrote another.'Kashmir....spun my head round': Sachin Tendulkar shares 'top moments' from his trip to Valley | Watch video“I never roast people on Twitter byt i was about to do here. Glad i read it full,” posted another.“Just about to abuse but then I read it carefully and laughed for 10 minute straight,” wrote another.

