Corvette Hetman Ivan Mazepa Passes First Sea Trials


5/30/2024 10:08:12 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The future flagship of the Ukrainian Navy, the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette, which is being built at a shipyard near Istanbul under the Ada project, has passed its first sea trials.

This was reported by columnist Enes Balci on the X Network , Ukrinform reports.

"The Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette (F-211), built at the STM naval shipyard for the Ukrainian Navy, has passed its first sea trials," he wrote.

Read also: Corvette s being built in Türkiye to contribute to Ukraine becoming real naval power - army spokesperso

The photo shows that the corvette has already been fitted with a 76mm Super Rapid naval gun manufactured by the Italian company OTO Melara and other weapons.

As Ukrinform reported, in March this year, President Volodymyr Zelensky inspected the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette during an official visit to Turkey.

MENAFN30052024000193011044ID1108279123


UkrinForm

