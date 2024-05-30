Corvette Hetman Ivan Mazepa Passes First Sea Trials

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The future flagship of the Ukrainian Navy, the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette, which is being built at a shipyard near Istanbul under the Ada project, has passed its first sea trials.

This was reported by columnist Enes Balci on the X , Ukrinform reports.

"The Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette (F-211), built at the STM naval shipyard for the Ukrainian Navy, has passed its first sea trials," he wrote.

The photo shows that the corvette has already been fitted with a 76mm Super Rapid naval gun manufactured by the Italian company OTO Melara and other weapons.

As Ukrinform reported, in March this year, President Volodymyr Zelensky inspected the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette during an official visit to Turkey.