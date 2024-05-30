Children's Festival To Be Organized In Park Of Heydar Aliyev Centre

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Children's festival will be held in the park of the HeydarAliyev Center on the International Day of Children's Protection -June 1.

At the festival organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, theHeydar Aliyev Centre, and the of Science and Education,children of different age groups will be able to chooseentertainment according to their interests and spend their freetime effectively and demonstrate their talents.

During the festival, the park of the Centre will be divided intozones according to themes and types of entertainment. Here,children, who are the main heroes of the day, will be presentedwith interesting and different entertainment and educationalprograms.

Children of our heroes who died for the Motherland, residents oforphanages in Baku, and children with Down syndrome will alsoparticipate in the children's festival.

A stage will be set up in the specially reserved area forchildren and a concert program performed by young talents will bepresented. "Pearls of Azeri" dance group, "Chickens" Song and DanceEnsemble of the Children and Youth Development Center, children ofthe Social Services Agency, "Sema" Dance Ensemble, "Tabassum"Children's Musical Theater, "Zirva" Dance Ensemble, Children andYouth No. 3 will be on stage. Members of the Development Center andChildren's Art School No. 3 will perform.

In the ecological zone created by the Ministry of Ecology andNatural Resources and "EkoSfera" Social Ecological Center (SEM),"Year of Solidarity for the Green World" and the COP29 event to beheld in our country, an educational program for children and in theformat of a "pre-COP29" conference on climate change, environmentalA round table, quiz and interactive games will be organized on thetopics of monitoring. Ecological master classes called "Second lifeto waste", start-ups on "Green energy", as well as the role ofdrones and robots in environmental protection will bedemonstrated.

In order to promote sports and a healthy lifestyle among youngpeople, attention was paid to the creation of zones for varioustypes of sports in the park of the Center. Table tennis trainingand competitions among children will be held by the AzerbaijanTable Tennis Federation on those courts, children will be given theopportunity to participate in chess competitions, and footballmaster classes, and demonstrate their skills and abilities.

Every child wants to play their favorite character. In thisregard, little visitors will be able to decorate their faces withcharacters from various pictures and cartoons through "Faceart".

And the animators will organize the children's journey to theworld of fairy tales, meeting their favorite characters and havingfun with them by reenacting the heroes of the cartoons.

Children will also paint on the asphalt in the area that will bereserved for street art. The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation willhold training sessions for children on traffic rules, and a rallywith small cars will be organized in the park of the Heydar AliyevCenter.

Baku Book Center and Children's Library named after F. Kocherliwill hold a meeting with authors of children's literature and areading hour for children.

Another interesting moment will await children at thearchaeological site. Here, the children will conduct a conditionalsearch, discover various models of archeological findings fromunder the sand, and study them.

A trip to the world of animals, familiarization of children withmodels of wild animals of the safari, and education withinteractive games will be possible in the "Safari tour" zone.

At the festival, the "Playstation zone" that young people areinterested in will also be active.

Their health was not forgotten on International Children's Day Bona Dea Hospital, which will operate in the park, will conductfree eye examinations for children.

Thus, the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center will be given tochildren as a place of entertainment and creativity during the day,giving them unforgettable moments.