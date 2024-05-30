Russians Hit Educational Institution In Izium District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have hit the building of an educational institution in the Izium district, Kharkiv region.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this, Ukrinform reports.

"In the afternoon, the enemy launched a strike on the front-line settlement in the Borova community, Izium district. As a result of the shelling, the one-story building of the educational institution was destroyed and a fire spread over an area of about 600 square meters," the post said.

Firefighters were putting out the blaze under the threat of constant enemy fire. According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service