Minister Admits NCP MLA Rooted For Reinstating Tainted Doctor As Sassoon Hospital MS

Pune, May 30 (IANS) Maharashtra Medical Education Hasan Mushrif has admitted that a ruling MahaYuti ally Nationalist Party had recommended the reinstatement of the tainted medico, Ajay Taware – now arrested and suspended – to the coveted post of Medical Superintendent (MS) in Sassoon General Hospital, here on Thursday.

The recommendation was made by MLA Sunil Tingre, and a letter purportedly penned by him had gone on social last week, though the legislator had vehemently denied the development.

Mushrif said that Tingre had written the recommendation letter around December 2023 which he (as Minister) had endorsed for further action to the concerned hospital authorities.

When questioned over this, Mushrif pointed a finger at the hospital Dean Vinayak Kale – currently sent on compulsory leave – asking why he failed to oppose the name of Taware.

"If he (Kale) did not consider Taware to be a suitable candidate for the MS post, then why did he not clearly inform the government about it," Mushrif shot back, as fresh developments continued to crop up almost daily since the May 19 Porsche crash.

On May 29, Kale hinted at the involvement of the legislator and the minister in the return of Taware as the MS despite his questionable professional record at the hospital.

Incidentally, Tingre is under a cloud for attempting to use his political clout and misguide the police investigations, and the Opposition parties have questioned whether the legislator's son was also in the Porsche along with the builder's minor son.

Targetting the government, Congress' Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar has alleged that a "top person" in the regime was reportedly shielding the officials and the murky goings-on at the Sassoon General Hospital and would reveal the names later.

As the Sassoon General Hospital is caught in the eye of the Porsche crash storm, the axe is falling on several officials with the Dean eased out on compulsory leave and replaced by Chandrakant Mhaske.

Two senior medicos Ajay Taware and Shrihar Halnor plus a peon Atul Ghatkamble were arrested and suspended, and they shall be produced before a Pune Court later in the day for extension of their custody.

The police have also questioned over two dozen other staffers of the hospital including medicos, nurses, administrative and medical employees for the probe.