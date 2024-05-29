On This Day: Key Events On May 30, From Goa Statehood Day In 1987 To Launch Of 1St Hindi Newspaper Udant Martand In 1826

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On this day, May 30: The day marks a significant moment for Goa, as it transitioned from a Union Territory to an Indian state on this day in 1987. The day is also celebrated as Hindi Journalism Day, because it marked the beginning of first Hindi newspaper, 'Udant Martand' in 1826. Take a look at the key events that were held in the past on May 30.

Goa Statehood Day, 1987Goa was officially granted statehood on May 30. As a result, the day is celebrated every year as 'Goa Statehood Day'. With this, Goa became the 25th state of India in 1987. Earlier, Goa was a union territory. Before liberation, Goa was a Portuguese colony for over 450 years from 1510 until 1961. This long period of colonial rule left a distinct cultural and architectural imprint on the region Tagore returns knighthood, 1919After the scathing Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Rabindranath Tagore renounced his knighthood on May 30, 1919. The incident acted as an igniting factor among the masses, leading to collective resistance against colonial atrocities Circulation of first Hindi newspaper, Udant Martand, 1826Popularly known as the first Hindi newspaper, Udant Martand began on May 30 in 1826. To celebrate the event, May 30 is observed as 'Hindi Journalism Day'. Udant Martand was founded by Pandit Jugal Kishore Shukla, a lawyer and journalist. The first issue was published on May 30, 1826, in Calcutta (now Kolkata), the capital of British India at the time First Indy 500 in 1911The popular race of the first Indianapolis 500, which is also referred to as Indy 500, took place on May 30, 1911. The idea Indianopolis 500 was brought by Carl G. Fisher, one of the founders of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Fisher envisioned a grand race that would draw significant attention to the speedway and serve as a testing ground for automotive technology.

