PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Honoured At KAFD Globe Soccer Europe Awards In Sardinia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Costa Smeralda: The Chairman of the European Clubs Association and President of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, won the Football Leadership Award at the inaugural KAFD Globe Soccer Awards Europe in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, on May 28.

This came during a glittering ceremony that saw some of European football's brightest stars, including PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, and FC Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal, emerging as winners.

Al-Khelaifi received the award for leading PSG to achieve the domestic double, winning both the French league and the French Cup.

Under his leadership, the club has won 10 French League titles, 7 French Cup titles, and 6 French League Cup titles.

“Thank you very much to Globe Soccer for inviting us here. And thank you to the legend of football; it's an honour to receive this award from him,” said Al-Khelaifi after receiving the award from Fabio Capello, the former manager of England, Madrid, and Milan.

“It means a lot. Football is not an individual sport; it's collective. So, this award goes to the team, management, staff, coach, and players. One of them is still here, the best player in the world.”

“You know what we've been doing for the last 13 years with Paris Saint-Germain-it's become one of the biggest. I'm proud to be here. There's a lot still to be done, it's great because we love football and are passionate about it. Football and sport are in our blood. So, we're going to continue working hard every year, and we are excited about the next season.”

Alongside Mbappe and Alonso, a full catalogue of football industry figures from past and present were in attendance at the event, including FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, three-time Champions League winner Fernando Morientes, current Italy coach Luciano Spalletti, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and presidents, chairmen, and CEOs of some of the continent's most prominent clubs and organisations.