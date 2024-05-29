Bihar: 13 Teachers In Jamui Face Salary Deduction Due To 'Bed Performance', DEO Clarifies Typo In Letter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an unusual incident in Bihar's Jamui district, 13 schoolteachers faced salary deductions due to absenteeism and unsatisfactory performance, which was mistakenly referred to as "bed performance" in an official document. The error sparked protests from teaching associations.

The incident unfolded on May 22, when education department officials conducted surprise inspections across various schools in the district. During these inspections, several teachers were found absent, and the performance of many others was deemed unsatisfactory.

Taking immediate action, the local District Education Officer (DEO) issued a letter detailing the punitive measures against the teachers. However, the letter, intended to address the teachers' shortcomings, instead highlighted a typographical error that read "bed performance" instead of "bad performance."

As the letter circulated on social media, the DEO's office swiftly issued a clarification, acknowledging the mistake and explaining that "bad performance" had been incorrectly typed as "bed performance" due to a typing error.

The mishap drew attention to the education department's oversight, causing embarrassment and prompting a response to rectify the misunderstanding.

