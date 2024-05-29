Healthcare Agency Creates Independent European Network

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Independent UK healthcare communications specialist agency EatMoreFruit has created a network of boutique healthcare agencies across Europe to support clients across the diagnostics, med tech, life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors.



The first members of the EatMoreFruit European Network are: PR-B, covering France, Italy and Spain; SER Communications covering the DACH and Benelux regions; and Agenda CPH, serving the Nordics.



EatMoreFruit – which rebranded from Road Communications two years ago – works with clients including Smith & Nephew, Bausch & Lomb, American Wellness Corporation and Gynesonics.



CEO Paul Jarman (pictured with EatMoreFruit MD Sarah Winterbottom) said the network would give clients across Europe insight into local healthcare policies, practice, culture and media relationships, as well as clinical and commercial connections and local conference and event support.



“It was time to formalise our existing network of best-in-class boutique agencies and freelancers, into a fully functioning network,” he said.“This network creates a comprehensive offering to new and existing clients across the health and medical technology sectors."



The network will be led by Sven Hauser, co-founder and MD of PR-B, based in Luxembourg, who said:“We recognised the synergies between our organisations and are committed to leveraging these intersections for the benefit of our customers. Through a collaborative approach marked by creativity and enduring impact, we aim to capitalise on the diverse strengths of the network members.”

