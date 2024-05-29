India evacuates almost million as cyclone batters Bangladesh, India

(MENAFN) The onslaught of Cyclone Remal brought havoc to the eastern coast of India's West Bengal state and Bangladesh on Sunday, unleashing fierce winds reaching speeds of up to 135kph. As the cyclone made landfall, it left a trail of destruction in its wake, claiming at least four lives and displacing hundreds of thousands of individuals, according to reports emerging on Monday.



The impact of Cyclone Remal was felt acutely across the region, with uprooted trees, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted power and communication networks exacerbating the crisis. In Bangladesh, the situation was compounded by a significant reduction in power generation, with the electricity authority curtailing production by over fifty percent as a precautionary measure, leaving swathes of the population without electricity.



As the cyclone approached, Bangladesh undertook massive evacuation efforts, relocating approximately 800,000 residents from vulnerable low-lying coastal areas to more secure shelters. The government mobilized resources, establishing over 7,000 cyclone shelters and deploying 78,000 volunteers to assist in relief efforts, as highlighted by State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibur Rahman in statements to Reuters.



Meanwhile, in India, preparations were also underway to mitigate the impact of the impending cyclone. Over 100,000 individuals were evacuated to cyclone shelters as a precautionary measure, while the Kolkata airport suspended operations, resulting in the cancellation of 394 flights. However, with the storm gradually losing intensity, normalcy began to return, and the airport resumed operations on Monday.



The catastrophic impact of Cyclone Remal underscores the vulnerability of coastal regions to extreme weather events and the critical importance of timely and coordinated disaster preparedness measures. As affected communities grapple with the aftermath of the cyclone, the focus shifts towards facilitating swift and effective relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of those displaced and restore normalcy to the affected areas.

