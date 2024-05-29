France's Rush In Arms Supply Casts Doubts On EUMA's True Mission In Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On the one hand, negotiations progress towards achieving peace,on the other hand, bargains run for arms supply in Yerevan in ahasty manner. The Armenian media is in total confusion in mirroringthe targets of the local government. This is just a simplemanifestation of the tendency to change due to external influences the worst case, Armenia becomes a tool in the hands of foreignforces.

The article headlined“France calls for a prompt study of thepossibility of supplying Caesar artillery mounts to Armenia” in thefirst impression, it expresses the concern of the French andArmenian lobby. As the saying goes, if you have more haters, it isa sign you are important and your actions are visible.

The progress of the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armeniaand the political charisma of Azerbaijan are carefully monitoredfrom the outside. Even the processes have already increased hatredtowards Azerbaijan. However, Baku is not worried about the gnashingteeth in the West. On the contrary, it serves as a measure ofsuccess for Azerbaijan.

Armenia recently signed a contract for the purchase of threeGM200 radars from Thales, and negotiations are underway on thesupply of MISTRAL 3 anti-aircraft missile systems. This was statedin the report of the French Senate.







“24 Bastion armored personnel carriers produced by the Frenchcompany Arquus have been delivered to Armenia. In addition, another26 vehicles of the same type that are currently being producedshould be supplied to Armenia,” the report emphasizes.

It is very interesting that France is doing this at a time whenthe processes in the South Caucasus are moving rapidly towardspeace. It seems that Paris is trying to fortify itself more thanArmenia. In the speech delivered in the Senate, it was especiallyemphasized that the armament process should not be delayed even fora moment.

“Let's not repeat the mistakes and delay the delivery ofequipment that would have been needed from the very beginning. Thatis why we must promptly respond to all requests from the Armenianauthorities, especially regarding their need for artillery,” thereport noted.

But we wonder what all these hasty measures show that France ispreparing for?

The speakers recommend exploring the possibility of supplyingCaesar self-propelled artillery units as soon as possible, takinginto account the effectiveness of this equipment and the newproduction capacity of Nexter in 2024 (production increased from 2to 6 per month). This means that two-thirds of Armenia's budget isspent on defence. If we take into account Armenia's self-defencedetermination after its defeat in 2020, the first question is whereand how those weapons will be used. The question raises anotherquestion : what is the European Mission group doing inArmenia to this day? How long can this mission last?

In fact, this rush of France gives reason to Azerbaijan and eventhe regional states to cast doubts on the true mission of the EUMission in Armenia. If the two countries can solve their problemswithout outside interference, then what is the need for the Frenchgovernment to be so worried about Armenia? Therefore, Azerbaijandoes not hesitate to have a say and always stands firm in itsposition. France should not think that the South Caucasus is just aprovince that it can enter whenever it wants. There may come a timewhen the possibility of France even coming to Yerevan may becomeits lasting dream.