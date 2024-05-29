U.S.-British Coalition Launches Airstrikes On Houthis In Yemen

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, May 29 (NNN-SABA) – A warplane of the naval coalition of the United States and Britain, launched two airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, yesterday, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The Houthi television said, the warplane hit the Al-Jabanah district in the western part of the city without revealing further details.

Meanwhile, a resident said that, the airstrike caused explosions, with columns of black smoke rising from the targeted site. After the airstrikes, the Houthi fighters cordoned off the area, which is near the port of Hodeidah.

The coalition has yet to comment, but it usually says it targeted missile and drone mobile launchers.

Earlier in the day, Britain's Maritime Trade Operations, a maritime security agency, reported that a cargo ship was hit by at least two anti-ship missiles off Yemen's port city of Hodeidah yesterday. It said the ship sustained damage, but the crew members are safe.

On Monday, the U.S. Central Command said, its forces intercepted and destroyed a drone launched from the Houthi-controlled area.

Last Nov, the Houthis began to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting what they said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.– NNN-SABA



