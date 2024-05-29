Did Activist Sonam Wangchuk Demand“Plebiscite” For Kashmir? A Fact Check

Sonam Wangchuk, a renowned engineer and environmentalist, recently led a 21-day fast in sub-zero temperatures over his demands of statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, among others.

Claim

A Facebook user shared a video on May 19 of Sonam Wangchuk claiming that he demanded a plebiscite for Kashmir.

The video's caption read:“True colours of Magsaysay Award now coming out...

Dubious Activist Sonam Wangchuk in Leh demanding a plebiscite for Kashmir.

Now, he has become a separatist. The environmentalist was just a mask.”

Here is the link and to the post.

Investigation

Starting the investigation, the Desk ran the video through InVid Tool Search and found several keyframes. On running one of the keyframes through Google Lens, the Desk found several posts carrying the same video with similar claims.

The video was widely shared on Twitter.



The Desk then conducted a customised Google search with specific keywords and found the complete version of Wangchuk's interview, whose clip was shared on social media.

Below is a combination image comparing the visuals of the two videos:

While watching the 15:35-minute video, the Desk found the viral video clip from a 14:50-minute timestamp. In the extended video, Wangchuk discusses the Sixth Schedule and its importance.



At the timestamp of 14:23 minutes, the interviewer asks Sonam about his views on the residents of Kargil who continue to associate strongly with Kashmir, to which he responds,“So this is what I was asking that people can have their views. But if it is of the whole region or population... then we will pray and work hard to ensure it happens. Be it any area in the world... it should be happy; people should be free to go where they want. So that's why you must have heard about referendums and plebiscites. So, if everyone thinks the same, why not in Kashmir?”

It is worth mentioning here that representatives from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which represent the social, political and religious groups of the two areas, have held a series of meetings with a high-powered committee of the Union home ministry over their demands for 6th Schedule implementation, statehood, job reservation, a separate public service commission for Ladakh and two parliamentary seats for Leh and Kargil.

In the next part of its investigation, the Desk scanned Sonam Wangchuk's official social media handles (Twitter and Facebook) and came across a video in which he clarified the viral video.

The caption of the post, dated May 20, 2024, read:“Sad to see my statement being twisted beyond recognition. But I can understand how the doctored version of my video could be misunderstood when taken out of its context. Please spread truth, not lies. Satyamev jayate”

to the post, and below is a screenshot of the same:



Taking a cue, the Desk conducted another customised keyword search on Google and came across a PTI report from The Week on May 20.

The report's title was“Did not make any statement on Kashmir Sonam Wangchuk on claims he sought referendum.”

According to the report, Sonam Wangchuk told PTI that his statement was twisted and he was quoted out of context. The activist stated that,“A politician from Kargil said Ladakh should be re-merged with Kashmir. I objected to that and said it was ok if this was his personal view, but if all people of Kargil feel this way, they can do that. But Ladakh will continue to be a UT. We are not interested in re-merging with Kashmir. That was the context. A small clip from that (interview) was shown in a way that appeared I was talking about Kashmir and giving an anti-national statement.”

Responding to a question on views expressed by some leaders in Kargil on re-merging with Jammu and Kashmir if statehood is not granted, Wangchuk had said,“It may be the personal opinion of some people. But if someone feels they want to return to J&K, the government can look at it.”

Subsequently, PTI reached out to Wangchuk for his reaction to the viral video.“It's sad when statements are twisted and small clips are circulated, whether with me or with Amit Shah ji, as happened recently. Twisting statements is not right. I have not said anything on Kashmir,” he told PTI.



Subsequently, the Desk found that a selected portion of Wangchuk's interview was taken out of context and shared on social media with misleading claims.

