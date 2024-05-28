Amman Mayor Meets With Ambassadors To Discuss Further Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh met with the Canadian ambassador to the Kingdom, Tarik Ali Khan on Tuesday, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and joint work between the two countries.

Shawarbeh praised the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries, emphasising the importance of strengthening and developing these ties for the mutual benefit of both nations.



He reviewed the current projects of the municipality and its future plans for developing infrastructure, public transportation systems, the environment, waste management, and increasing green spaces.

For his part, the ambassador commended the advanced level that Amman has reached and the efforts of the municipality to improve the level of services provided to citizens, particularly transportation, traffic solutions, and infrastructure, aligning with technological development and the city's urban expansion.

In a separate meeting on Tuesday, Shawarbeh and the Bangladeshi Ambassador to Jordan, Nahida Subhan, discussed enhancing cooperation and strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Shawarbeh praised the distinguished relations between Jordan and Bangladesh, based on mutual respect and cooperation in various fields, highlighting the importance of continuously enhancing and developing these relations.

For her part, Ambassador Subhan expressed her country's readiness to enhance cooperation and joint work, and to exchange experiences, particularly between Amman and Dhaka, for the benefit of both countries.