President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Met With Residents Who Relocated To Khojaly City


5/28/2024 7:16:32 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First LadyMehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva met withresidents who relocated to the city of Khojaly on May 28, Azernewsreports.

The head of state presented keys to the apartments to theresidents of Khojaly.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, andtheir daughter Arzu Aliyeva toured the city of Khojaly with theresidents, familiarizing themselves with the developments and themaster plan of the city.

AzerNews

