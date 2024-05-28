Kenyan President William Ruto Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev On Independence Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, hassent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President IlhamAliyev on the occasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.
According to Azernews , the letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic ofKenya and on my own behalf, I convey to Your Excellency and,through you to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, heartfeltcongratulations on the occasion of your National Day. Thissignificant day marks a proud moment in your nation's history.
As Kenya and Azerbaijan commemorate the 20th anniversary ofdiplomatic relations this year, I laud the friendly ties andcooperation that exist between our two countries. ln the past twodecades, our partnership has flourished underpinned by mutualrespect, cooperation and shared values.
I note the immense potential and shared commitment to enhanceour engagements and expand our partnership in new areas, includingclimate action, energy transition, trade and investments, andtourism, among others. As you mark this memorable day, I wish YourExcellency good health and prosperity for the great people of theRepublic of Azerbaijan.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highestesteem.
William Samoei Ruto
President of the Republic of Kenya
