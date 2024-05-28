(MENAFN- Mid-East) MG Motor, in collaboration with Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company (MYN), has announced it will open a new spare parts warehouse in Saudi Arabia this July. The new warehouse will enhance the availability and distribution of spare parts for all current MG vehicles across Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and the Levant. In partnership with one of the world's leading logistics providers, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, this strategic initiative reinforces the brand's commitment to exceptional customer service and satisfaction in the region.

The new warehouse, situated in Jeddah's industrial area 4, Al Khumra, will be MG's second regional warehouse in the GCC, complementing the existing facility in the UAE. It is poised to substantially impact the current parts availability rate in the Kingdom, which is already an impressive 96.2 percent. Phase I of the project will cover a vast area of 6,000 square metres, providing ample space to store and distribute a wide range of spare parts. While the primary focus of this facility will be the Saudi Arabian market, it will also be equipped to handle urgent orders across the GCC region and the Levant.

The new warehouse is designed to ensure rapid delivery times, providing a sense of reassurance to its customers. With this facility, MG owners in Saudi Arabia can now expect to receive spare parts within 48 hours, significantly reducing downtime and enhancing the overall ownership experience. This swift supply chain response underscores MG's commitment to customer-centricity, placing convenience and peace of mind for MG owners at the forefront. It is a testament to MG's dedication to bolster its market presence in Saudi Arabia, a key market for the brand's growth strategy.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 100 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.