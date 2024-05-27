Republic Of Korea Officially Launches Space Agency (KASA)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Seoul: The Republic of Korea on Monday announced the launch of a space agency responsible for setting aerospace policies in Korea and promoting the space industry.

The headquarters of the Korean Space Agency, called KASA, will be located in Sacheon City, about 300 kilometers south of the capital, Seoul.

It will work to develop the national strategy in the field of space, conduct research and development projects, nurture talent, develop the industry, and enhance international cooperation.



"The establishment of the South Korean Space Agency will be a milestone in South Korea becoming a powerhouse in the space economy, by helping to create a private sector-led space industry ecosystem," said Yoon Young-bin, head of the Korean Space Agency.

It will also lead South Korea's space programs, such as landing a domestic spacecraft on the moon in 2032 and on Mars in 2045.