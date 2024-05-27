NATO PA Urges Allies To Allow Ukraine To Strike Targets In Russia With Western Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Allies must accelerate deliveries of the crucial weapons that Ukraine needs to defeat Russia's war of aggression and should lift restrictions that prohibit their use against military targets inside Russia.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly said this in a declaration adopted at its session in Bulgaria's capital, Sofia, Ukrinform reports.

The declaration was approved by a large majority of the over 200 lawmakers from across the 32-nation Alliance at a plenary meeting attended by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Bulgaria's Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev.

"Ukraine must be provided with all that it needs, as quickly as possible and for as long as it takes for it to win," the declaration reads.

The NATO PA urged Allied governments "to support Ukraine in its international right to defend itself by lifting some restrictions on the use of weapons provided by NATO Allies to strike legitimate targets in Russia."

According to the declaration, current military assistance efforts are "not sufficient for Ukraine to win" and Allies must move beyond incremental steps towards a strategy that provides Ukraine with "all that it needs as quickly as possible and for as long as it takes for it to win."

Michal Szczerba, President of the NATO PA, emphasized the importance of getting air defense systems and other vital weapons to Ukraine quickly and without restrictions.

"They need our help. Not in two years. Not in two months. Not even in two weeks. They need it now. We must speed up and step up. Give Ukraine everything it needs," Szczerba said, adding that Ukraine can only defend itself if it can attack Russia's supply lines and Russian bases of operation.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg earlier called on Allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons to strike military targets inside Russia.