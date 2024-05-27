Kuwait’s ambassador highlights potential for strengthening ties with Mashhad

(MENAFN) Kuwait's Ambassador to Tehran, Badr Abdullah al-Munikh, underscored the significant potential for enhancing ties between Mashhad and Kuwait, emphasizing the importance of establishing a broader framework for cooperation between Kuwait and Tehran.



During his visit with Khorasan Razavi Governor General Yaqub Ali Nazari on Sunday, Al-Munikh conveyed his condolences for the recent loss of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and their companions.



Highlighting the numerous shared characteristics between Kuwait and Iran, Al-Munikh emphasized the potential for leveraging these commonalities to deepen the bonds between the two neighboring nations.



In response, Nazari reiterated Iran's commitment to expanding relations with its neighboring countries across all sectors. He emphasized the shared interests and religious ties between Iran and Kuwait, underscoring the importance of creating conducive environments for broadening and strengthening bilateral relations.



Nazari identified pilgrimage, tourism, and medical tourism as key areas of potential collaboration between Iran and Kuwait, particularly in the context of Mashhad's significance. He affirmed Khorasan Razavi province's readiness to facilitate the expansion of relations across various domains.



Furthermore, Nazari highlighted the promising sectors within Razavi Khorasan, including industrial pharmaceutical production, medical equipment, mineral industries, and the production of saffron and pistachio products. He emphasized the province's favorable conditions for fostering partnerships and collaboration in these areas.

