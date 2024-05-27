Iranian Minister inaugurates Yazd-Eghlid Railway project

(MENAFN) Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash marked a significant milestone during his visit to Yazd Province on Sunday by inaugurating the Yazd-Eghlid Railway project.



Spanning 270 kilometers, the Yazd-Eghlid Railway serves as a crucial link along the North East-South West and South East-South West rail corridor in Iran. It features 49 kilometers of station lines, serving a total of 12 stations. The project encompasses 245 kilometers within Yazd Province and 25 kilometers within Fars Province.



This railway project plays a pivotal role in enhancing connectivity, providing southwestern provinces of Iran with improved access to provinces such as Hormozgan, Kerman, Sistan and Baluchistan, South Khorasan, and Razavi Khorasan. By reducing rail distance by over 310 kilometers, it facilitates more efficient transportation routes.



A key objective of the project is to streamline rail freight transport from economic centers situated near the railway, including Yazd dry port, Abarkoh's Sarmad Iron and Steel, iron ore concentrate, Abadeh refractory soil, among others. With a projected return on investment exceeding 30 percent, the project was accorded top priority for implementation by the Islamic Republic of Iran Railway.



It is anticipated that the railway will transport over three million tons of freight in its inaugural year of operation, with volumes expected to exceed seven million tons by its 20th year of operation. Additionally, the project aims to accommodate the transportation of one million passengers in its first year, increasing to three million passengers by its 20th year.



The passenger train is designed to operate at speeds of up to 160 km/h, while the freight train will travel at speeds of 120 km/h.



During the visit, the inauguration of Mehriz Railway Station was also announced. Furthermore, as part of the National Housing Movement Plan, 4157 housing units were inaugurated, and 4412 land plots were allocated to qualified applicants.

