General Staff: Most Combat Engagements Recorded In Pokrovsk Sector

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the situation regarding Russia's invasion as of 13:00.

"The largest number of combat engagements today is taking place in the Pokrovsk sector. The defense forces are successfully repelling the onslaught of the Russian invaders and are implementing active measures in certain areas," the statement said.

The number of enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector has increased to eight since the beginning of the day. Combat clashes are taking place in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol, Umanske, Novoselivka Persha and near Netaylove. The situation is difficult.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian army continues to direct assault operations toward Lyptsi. Fighting is also taking place in the Vovchansk area. In total, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, carried out five attacks there. Slobozhanske and Vovchansk came under air strikes. The situation is under control of Ukrainian forces.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian army attempted another assault, the second in a day, near the village of Staromaiorske. The Ukrainian forces counterattacked, forcing the invaders to retreat.

In other sectors, the situation has not changed significantly.

As Ukrinform reported, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that the enemy may launch an offensive in the Sumy region with the objective of expanding the area of active hostilities.