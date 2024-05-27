(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Businessman remanded for assaulting Iranian diplomat in Colombo | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Businessman remanded for assaulting Iranian diplomat in Colombo
May 20, 2024
A businessman has been remanded for assaulting the Iranian Ambassador in Colombo.
The businessman had reportedly assaulted Iranian Ambassador Dr. Alireza Delkhosh at the car park of the Colombo City Center (CCC).
A verbal exchange had taken place between the businessman and the diplomat over a parking issue.
The businessman had then threatened the diplomat and assaulted him.
The Police arrested the businessman and produced him in court, Monday.
The accused, identified as Buwaneka Mahasen Basnayake, was ordered to be remanded till 22 May. (Colombo Gazette)
