Thursday, May 23, 2024
LPL to go ahead with new owners for Dambulla
May 23, 2024

Lanka Premier League (LPL) Season 5 will go ahead despite the match fixing allegations, with the Dambulla franchise participating under a new ownership.

Innovative Production Group FZE (IPG) said that notwithstanding the recent events surrounding the arrest of a co-owner of the Dambulla franchise, the Lanka Premier League (LPL) Season 5 will proceed as scheduled.

“We are committed to ensuring that the tournament remains a showcase of the best in cricket, embodying the spirit of fair play and sportsmanship. The Lanka Premier League Season 5 will continue with its full schedule and roster of matches, featuring five teams. The Dambulla franchise, despite the recent changes, will participate under new ownership,” IPG said.

IPG said it is in the final stages of confirming the new ownership, ensuring a seamless transition and uninterrupted participation of the team in the tournament.

IPG has always upheld the highest standards of propriety and integrity as the Event Rights Partner of the Lanka Premier League. IPG said its dedication to maintaining these standards remains unwavering. IPG assured all players, fans, and stakeholders that the league's integrity and the spirit of cricket will be preserved throughout the tournament.

“The Lanka Premier League remains a premier cricketing event, dedicated to showcasing the best of cricket and fostering a spirit of fair play and sportsmanship. We assure everyone involved that the tournament will go ahead as planned, delivering the high-quality cricket experience that fans have come to expect.” IPG group chairman Anil Mohan said.

The LPL will be conducted from July 1st to 21st, starting in Kandy, then in Dambulla, before heading to Colombo for the business end of the tournament. (Colombo Gazette)