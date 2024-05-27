Balqa Applied University Achieves 2Nd Place In Huawei Global ICT Competition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Salt, May 27 (Petra) -- AlBalqa Applied University has secured second place in the 2023/2024 Huawei Global ICT Competition's Network Track, held in China. The competition featured 140 teams from 49 countries.
The university's team, consisting of Ammar Shihada from the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence, Mohammad Abu Sa' from the Faculty of Engineering, and Yasmine Al-Rifai from the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence, supervised by Dr. Omar Ahmad Al-Zoubi, achieved this remarkable milestone.
University President Ahmed Fakhri Al-Ajilouni expressed his pride in the students and their professional performance, which garnered admiration from organizers and participants alike.
