Leaders from Egypt, UAE, Bahrain, Tunisia to visit China for ministerial conference

(MENAFN) The Foreign Ministry in Beijing announced that leaders from Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, and Tunisia are scheduled to visit China from May 28 to June 1. Their visit coincides with the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. According to a statement from a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the visiting leaders will conduct state visits to China and participate in the ministerial conference during their stay.



The delegation of visiting leaders will include Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Tunisian President Kais Saied, and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Deputy Foreign Minister Ding Li, during a press conference in Beijing, confirmed that President Xi Jinping will attend the forum and deliver a speech on Thursday.



In addition to attending the ministerial conference, President Xi is set to hold talks with each of the four heads of state separately. These discussions will cover a range of topics, including bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest. Deputy Foreign Minister Ding emphasized the significance of the forum in deepening compatibility between China and Arab countries.



The 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum will be co-chaired by senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and his Mauritanian counterpart. The forum is expected to serve as a platform for strengthening ties between China and Arab nations, fostering cooperation, and addressing common challenges. The presence of leaders from Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, and Tunisia underscores the importance of this event in promoting dialogue and collaboration between China and the Arab world.

