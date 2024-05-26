Sheikha Moza Meets US's Autism Experts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha,Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, met today with an American delegation made up of a number of leaders and experts in autism.

During the meeting, they discussed the avenues of cooperation between the Qatar Foundation and the delegation's respective organisations toward research and providing services for people with autism, particularly autistic children.

The delegation's visit reaffirms the State of Qatar's commitment and continuous efforts to improve the quality of care provided to people with autism.